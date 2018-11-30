WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Quiet today, next storm tomorrow

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Good morning and welcome to our break from the rain train. Our mostly clear sky is yielding cooler conditions this morning, lower 40s to lower 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Until 9 a.m. Today

We will experience an increase in clouds and breezes today. These hold our highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Our next storm arrives tonight with waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms and a snow level lowering to nearly 4,000'. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend:
We wake up to waves of showers and isolated thunderstorms continuing to 2 p.m. After 2 p.m. tomorrow the best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves over the ocean. Cool breezes keep our highs near normal to slightly below, middle to upper 50s.

Partly cloudy and dry for Sunday with similar highs and lighter breezes.

RADAR: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

Temperatures:
Concord: 58/48
Fremont: 58/49
Oakland: 59/50
Redwood City: 58/46
San Francisco: 58/51
San Jose: 58/47
San Rafael: 58/48
Santa Rosa: 58/42

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
