Accuweather Forecast: Quiet today, next storm tomorrow

Good morning and welcome to our break from the rain train. Our mostly clear sky is yielding cooler conditions this morning, lower 40s to lower 50s. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : Until 9 a.m. TodayWe will experience an increase in clouds and breezes today. These hold our highs in the middle to upper 50s.Our next storm arrives tonight with waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms and a snow level lowering to nearly 4,000'. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.We wake up to waves of showers and isolated thunderstorms continuing to 2 p.m. After 2 p.m. tomorrow the best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves over the ocean. Cool breezes keep our highs near normal to slightly below, middle to upper 50s.Partly cloudy and dry for Sunday with similar highs and lighter breezes.Concord: 58/48Fremont: 58/49Oakland: 59/50Redwood City: 58/46San Francisco: 58/51San Jose: 58/47San Rafael: 58/48Santa Rosa: 58/42Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 43 - 48 Degrees