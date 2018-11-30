Accuweather Forecast: Quiet today, next storm tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Good morning and welcome to our break from the rain train. Our mostly clear sky is yielding cooler conditions this morning, lower 40s to lower 50s.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Until 9 a.m. Today
We will experience an increase in clouds and breezes today. These hold our highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Our next storm arrives tonight with waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms and a snow level lowering to nearly 4,000'. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Weekend:
We wake up to waves of showers and isolated thunderstorms continuing to 2 p.m. After 2 p.m. tomorrow the best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves over the ocean. Cool breezes keep our highs near normal to slightly below, middle to upper 50s.
Partly cloudy and dry for Sunday with similar highs and lighter breezes.
Temperatures:
Concord: 58/48
Fremont: 58/49
Oakland: 59/50
Redwood City: 58/46
San Francisco: 58/51
San Jose: 58/47
San Rafael: 58/48
Santa Rosa: 58/42
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
