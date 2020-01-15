Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Quiet today, stormy tonight and tomorrow

We begin today much cooler, temperatures up to a 16 degrees drop. Some of us will scrap ice off our windshield. Lows range from near 30 degrees Inland to middle 40s across San Francisco. Watch out for patchy fog, especially across the North Bay.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Clouds increase today ahead of tonight's storm. These hold highs in the middle 50s.

A few showers develop this afternoon near the Coast and North Bay and spread south late this evening. Steady, heavier rain moves into the North Bay late this evening. For this we have a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

After midnight through tomorrow's morning commute the storm intensifies to a 2-Moderate. Expect hours of moderate rain with embedded downpours creating standing water on our roads during tomorrow's morning commute. Gusty breezes reach 30 mph. Give yourself extra travel time.

Thursday and Beyond:
The heaviest and steadiest rain exits the South Bay around 11a.m. Scattered light to moderate showers continue with thunderstorms possible near the Coast. Weak storms, 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, bring us chances of rain Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 54/45
Fremont: 55/43
Oakland: 54/47
Redwood City: 55/45
San Francisco: 53/49
San Jose: 57/46
San Rafael: 54/46
Santa Rosa: 54/43

Coast:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 50 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy Rain, T'storms
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 51 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy Rain, T'storms
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SamTrans buses appear to be dropping off homeless in SF
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
Gov. Newsom to visit Fresno as part of homelessness tour
School gym set up as homeless shelter for San Francisco families
Closure of East Bay fire station raises safety concerns
SF DA launches new program to help parents facing criminal charges
Sonoma Co. votes to move homeless camped along popular trail
Show More
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Homeless Oakland moms released after arrest, eviction from vacant home
49ers players spend afternoon connecting with South Bay students
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
House to vote on sending impeachment articles to Senate
More TOP STORIES News