AccuWeather forecast: Quiet today, stormy tonight and tomorrow

We begin today much cooler, temperatures up to a 16 degrees drop. Some of us will scrap ice off our windshield. Lows range from near 30 degrees Inland to middle 40s across San Francisco. Watch out for patchy fog, especially across the North Bay.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Clouds increase today ahead of tonight's storm. These hold highs in the middle 50s.
A few showers develop this afternoon near the Coast and North Bay and spread south late this evening. Steady, heavier rain moves into the North Bay late this evening. For this we have a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
After midnight through tomorrow's morning commute the storm intensifies to a 2-Moderate. Expect hours of moderate rain with embedded downpours creating standing water on our roads during tomorrow's morning commute. Gusty breezes reach 30 mph. Give yourself extra travel time.
Thursday and Beyond:
The heaviest and steadiest rain exits the South Bay around 11a.m. Scattered light to moderate showers continue with thunderstorms possible near the Coast. Weak storms, 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, bring us chances of rain Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 54/45
Fremont: 55/43
Oakland: 54/47
Redwood City: 55/45
San Francisco: 53/49
San Jose: 57/46
San Rafael: 54/46
Santa Rosa: 54/43
Coast:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 50 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy Rain, T'storms
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 51 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy Rain, T'storms
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Quiet today, stormy tonight and tomorrow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News