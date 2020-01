AccuWeather forecast: Quiet today, stormy tonight and tomorrow

Temperatures:

We begin today much cooler, temperatures up to a 16 degrees drop. Some of us will scrap ice off our windshield. Lows range from near 30 degrees Inland to middle 40s across San Francisco. Watch out for patchy fog, especially across the North Bay.Clouds increase today ahead of tonight's storm. These hold highs in the middle 50s.A few showers develop this afternoon near the Coast and North Bay and spread south late this evening. Steady, heavier rain moves into the North Bay late this evening. For this we have a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale After midnight through tomorrow's morning commute the storm intensifies to a 2-Moderate. Expect hours of moderate rain with embedded downpours creating standing water on our roads during tomorrow's morning commute. Gusty breezes reach 30 mph. Give yourself extra travel time.The heaviest and steadiest rain exits the South Bay around 11a.m. Scattered light to moderate showers continue with thunderstorms possible near the Coast. Weak storms, 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, bring us chances of rain Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.Concord: 54/45Fremont: 55/43Oakland: 54/47Redwood City: 55/45San Francisco: 53/49San Jose: 57/46San Rafael: 54/46Santa Rosa: 54/43TODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly CloudyHighs: 50 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy Rain, T'stormsLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 51 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy Rain, T'stormsLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly CloudyHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, ShowersLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly CloudyHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, ShowersLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly CloudyHighs: 53 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, ShowersLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Early Sunshine then Mostly CloudyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, ShowersLows: 41 - 46 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now