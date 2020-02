AccuWeather forecast: Quiet weather pattern to begin the weekend

Temperatures:

An onshore breeze brought clouds to all neighborhoods last night. The blanket of clouds keeping us slightly milder during our morning commute, lower to upper 40s.Expect more sunshine this afternoon and seasonal temperatures. Highs settle into the middle to upper 50s along the Coast and lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland areas.Patches of clouds and fog fill our overnight sky. Lows dip into the upper 30s to upper 40s.A mostly sunny and warmer afternoon develops Saturday after a mostly cloudy beginning.A slight chance of light rain Sunday morning. Do not cancel outdoor plans. Minor cooling during a breezy afternoon.Breezes keep high steady Monday. The breezes taper Tuesday and a warming trend begins.Concord: 62/41Fremont: 61/43Oakland: 60/46Redwood City: 61/40San Francisco: 57/48San Jose: 63/44San Rafael: 57/42Santa Rosa: 63/39TODAY: Partly Sunny AfternoonHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: 59 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 40 - 45 Degrees