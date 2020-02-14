AccuWeather forecast: Quiet weather pattern to begin the weekend

An onshore breeze brought clouds to all neighborhoods last night. The blanket of clouds keeping us slightly milder during our morning commute, lower to upper 40s.
Expect more sunshine this afternoon and seasonal temperatures. Highs settle into the middle to upper 50s along the Coast and lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland areas.
Patches of clouds and fog fill our overnight sky. Lows dip into the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Weekend and Beyond:
A mostly sunny and warmer afternoon develops Saturday after a mostly cloudy beginning.
A slight chance of light rain Sunday morning. Do not cancel outdoor plans. Minor cooling during a breezy afternoon.
Breezes keep high steady Monday. The breezes taper Tuesday and a warming trend begins.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/41
Fremont: 61/43
Oakland: 60/46
Redwood City: 61/40
San Francisco: 57/48
San Jose: 63/44
San Rafael: 57/42
Santa Rosa: 63/39
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
