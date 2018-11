Accuweather Forecast: Rain and wind to increase overnight

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Scattered showers continue through the afternoon today with rain and wind increasing later into the night.The highs across the Bay Area are expected to be in the high 50's and low 60's today.A Flash Flood watch has also been issued for the Camp Fire and Mendocino Complex Fire areas Through Thursday.The parade of storms brings dangerous waves to our beaches beginning today. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : 10 a.m. Today -- 4a.m. FridayRain continues with a high wind watch. Highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s throughout the bay. The High Surf Advisory continues and people should expect heavy rain as the day goes on.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City :San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TONIGHT: Scattered showers.Lows: In the 50s.TOMORROW: Rain & wind increasing late.Highs: Near 60.TONIGHT: Scattered showers.Lows: In the 50s.TOMORROW: Rainy & breezy, increasing late.HIGHS: In the lower 60s.TONIGHT: Some showers.Lows: In the low 50s.TOMORROW: Showers. Rain & wind increasing late.HIGHS: In the low 60s.TONIGHT: Some showers.Lows: In the 50s.TOMORROW: Scattered showers. More rain & wind late.HIGHS: Near 60.TONIGHT: Scattered showers.LOWS: In the 50s.TOMORROW: Showers. Rain & wind increasing late.HIGHS: In the lower 60sTONIGHT: Scattered showers.LOWS: In the mid 50s.TOMORROW: Showers. More rain & wind late.HIGHS: In the lower 60s.