Accuweather Forecast: Rain and wind to increase overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Scattered showers continue through the afternoon today with rain and wind increasing later into the night.
The highs across the Bay Area are expected to be in the high 50's and low 60's today.
A Flash Flood watch has also been issued for the Camp Fire and Mendocino Complex Fire areas Through Thursday.
The parade of storms brings dangerous waves to our beaches beginning today.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: 10 a.m. Today -- 4a.m. Friday
Wednesday:
Rain continues with a high wind watch. Highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s throughout the bay. The High Surf Advisory continues and people should expect heavy rain as the day goes on.
Temperatures:
Concord: 52/63
Fremont: 54/63
Redwood City :54/63
San Francisco: 54/61
San Jose: 55/64
Santa Rosa: 49/60
Coast:
TONIGHT: Scattered showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Rain & wind increasing late.
Highs: Near 60.
East Bay
TONIGHT: Scattered showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Rainy & breezy, increasing late.
HIGHS: In the lower 60s.
East Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Some showers.
Lows: In the low 50s.
TOMORROW: Showers. Rain & wind increasing late.
HIGHS: In the low 60s.
North Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Some showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Scattered showers. More rain & wind late.
HIGHS: Near 60.
Peninsula
TONIGHT: Scattered showers.
LOWS: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Showers. Rain & wind increasing late.
HIGHS: In the lower 60s
South Bay
TONIGHT: Scattered showers.
LOWS: In the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Showers. More rain & wind late.
HIGHS: In the lower 60s.
