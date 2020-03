AccuWeather forecast: Rain continues Sunday morning, cooler temps in afternoon

Temperatures:

Coast

North Bay

East Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Monday:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A level one system on our Storm Impact Scale will bring soggy conditions to start Sunday. Rainfall from .10"- .25" is likely through midday.Some favored areas could see as much as a half of an inch of rain.The afternoon will feature sunny breaks but highs will remain on the cooler side of normal, from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.There is a light chance of a few more showers Monday morning north of the Golden Gate Bridge, but most of the Bay Area will enjoy partly cloudy skies.The storm track retreats north for the rest of the week as high pressure builds into the golden state from the pacific with a gradual warming trend through the week.Santa Rosa 60Concord 60Oakland 60San Francisco 56San Jose 60Morning showers, the partial clearing.Highs in the mid 50s, breezy.Tonight: Near 50 under mostly cloudy skiesMorning rain, then afternoon sun. Highs near 60.More clouds tonight. A chance of rain. Lows: 38-46.Morning showers, then partly cloudy. Highs near 60Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Lows: 45-48.The East Bay Valleys:Morning showers, then partly cloudy. Highs near 60.Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, Lows in the lower 40s.Morning showers, some afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 50s, breezy.Tonight: partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.Showers. Highs near 60Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.A chance of showers in the morning north of the Golden Gate. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Highs: 58-62Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now