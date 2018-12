Accuweather Forecast: Rain departs for now but high surf remains

Temperatures:

The steady rain is over, but high surf is still pounding Bay Area beaches causing dangerous conditions.This rest of the day features a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. HIGH SURF WARNING : Today Until 9 p.m.A mix of stars and clouds overnight with patchy dense fog developing and cooler morning temperatures, lower to upper 40s.We begin tomorrow with a blanket of high clouds and many areas of dense fog. The chance of dense fog forming tapers as you head into the South Bay. Expect cooler conditions during the morning but similar highs and partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon.Concord: 62/45Fremont: 62/45Oakland: 59/47Redwood City: 60/45San Francisco: 57/49San Jose: 61/43San Rafael: 58/45Santa Rosa: 58/42TODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 56 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FoggyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FoggyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FoggyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now