Accuweather Forecast: Rain departs for now but high surf remains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The steady rain is over, but high surf is still pounding Bay Area beaches causing dangerous conditions.
This rest of the day features a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
HIGH SURF WARNING: Today Until 9 p.m.
A mix of stars and clouds overnight with patchy dense fog developing and cooler morning temperatures, lower to upper 40s.
Tuesday:
We begin tomorrow with a blanket of high clouds and many areas of dense fog. The chance of dense fog forming tapers as you head into the South Bay. Expect cooler conditions during the morning but similar highs and partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/45
Fremont: 62/45
Oakland: 59/47
Redwood City: 60/45
San Francisco: 57/49
San Jose: 61/43
San Rafael: 58/45
Santa Rosa: 58/42
Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
