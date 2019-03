Accuweather Forecast: Rain developing overnight, continues tomorrow

Temperatures:

Tonight will be mostly cloudy early, with showers developing between 9PM and midnight. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.The approaching storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.Wednesday will by showery and breezy, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.Thursday will be partly sunny and mainly dry, but light rain and showers will return on Friday and Saturday.Early indications are that Sunday will be dry, but our current wet and unsettled pattern will continue into early next week.Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s InlandConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Showers Arrive before MidnightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Showers Arrive before MidnightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Showers Arrive before MidnightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Showers Arrive before MidnightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Showers Arrive before MidnightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Showers Arrive before MidnightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: ShowersHighs: Near 60