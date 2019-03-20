Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Rain developing overnight, continues tomorrow

EMBED <>More Videos

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy early, with showers developing between 9PM and midnight. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.






VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The approaching storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.

Wednesday will by showery and breezy, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.

Thursday will be partly sunny and mainly dry, but light rain and showers will return on Friday and Saturday.

Early indications are that Sunday will be dry, but our current wet and unsettled pattern will continue into early next week.

Thursday:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 59
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 59

Coast:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Near 60

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Near 60

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Santa Rosa man displays naked mannequins in response to fence dispute
SF DA's Office announces Giants CEO Larry Baer will not face criminal charges after altercation with wife
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
SF jury rules Monsanto's Roundup caused Sonoma Co. man's lymphoma
New SCU president takes unconventional path to presidency
SF announces measures to decrease teen e-cigarette use
San Jose approves changes at 911 dispatch centers
Show More
Tyler Perry steps in to help 4 children of slain single mom
Rain returning to Bay Area, will linger into Thursday
R. Kelly will request permission to travel to Dubai for concerts
Man rescued from cliff in San Francisco
March Madness bracket 'tips'
More TOP STORIES News