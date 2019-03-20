Accuweather Forecast: Rain developing overnight, continues tomorrow

Tonight will be mostly cloudy early, with showers developing between 9PM and midnight. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.
The approaching storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
Wednesday will by showery and breezy, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.
Thursday will be partly sunny and mainly dry, but light rain and showers will return on Friday and Saturday.
Early indications are that Sunday will be dry, but our current wet and unsettled pattern will continue into early next week.
Thursday:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 59
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 59
Coast:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Near 60
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Near 60
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Near 60
South Bay:
Tonight: Showers Arrive before Midnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers
Highs: Near 60
