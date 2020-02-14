AccuWeather forecast: Rain develops around midnight, light intensity storm Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be cloudy with rain developing around midnight, and continuing through the morning hours and into tomorrow afternoon. This is a storm of light intensity and it ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s, and tomorrow's highs will range from low 50s at the coast to upper 50s inland.
Cold air will accompany the approaching storm, and there may be a dusting of snow on the highest Bay Area peaks. There will also be several inches of snow in the Sierra, and a Winter Weather advisory will be in effect there from 4AM to 10PM Saturday.
Cloudy skies and chilly conditions will linger in the Bay Area on Sunday, with a chance of more rain arriving late Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning, followed by another chance of rain on Tuesday.
A warmer pattern will also develop on Tuesday and continue through the middle of next week.
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 55
Oakland 57
San Jose 59
Concord 58
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy with Rain Developing Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain & Showers/Chilly
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy with Rain Developing Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain & Showers/Chilly
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy with Rain Developing Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain & Showers/Chilly
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy with Rain Developing Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain & Showers/Chilly
Highs: Upper 50
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy with Rain Developing Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain & Showers/Chilly
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy with Rain Developing Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain & Showers/Chilly
Highs: Upper 50s
Sunday:
Mostly Cloudy & Cool/Chance of Showers at Night
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland
