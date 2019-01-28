Accuweather Forecast: Rain expected by mid-week in Bay Area

Monday night will become increasingly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of spotty sprinkles.
Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid-60s inland. Light rain will arrive Wednesday, with a storm ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
After a dry break on Thursday, a stronger and windier storm will arrive Friday, ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. A wet and breezy pattern is likely to linger through the weekend.
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Mostly Cloudy/Light Rain Likely
Highs: 60 Coast to about 64 Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 68/48
Fremont: 65/50
Oakland: 65/50
Redwood City: 64/47
San Francisco: 64/50
San Jose: 65/49
San Rafael: 64/50
Santa Rosa: 67/47
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
