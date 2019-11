AccuWeather forecast: Rain falling in North Bay, San Francisco

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Steady light to moderate rain is moving south into the North Bay late with random showers elsewhere. Our afternoon features steady moderate rain increasing to heavy rain with downpours as we head into the evening.The evening commute will be a mess with wet weather and windy conditions. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph from 4 p.m. today through 4 a.m. tomorrow. Along with wet weather gear dress for highs in the lower to upper 50s.Dangerous rip currents likely along the Coast from 7 p.m. today through 3 p.m. tomorrow.Steady rain turns to waves of showers with possible thunderstorms tonight. Snow levels drop to near 3000' with lows in the middle 30s to middle 40s.A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Kincaid Fire burn area in the North Bay from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rock slides and debris flows are possible.A Wind Advisory will go into effect for parts of the Bay Area above 1,000 feet from 4 p.m. today until 4 a.m. tomorrow. Gusts could reach 50 mph, bringing down trees, power lines and causing power outages.A High Surf Advisory will go into effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 3 p.m. along the coast Wednesday. Northwest swell may reach 17-20 feet and breakers are possible at 22-27 feet.1-light Storm for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Expect a mix of showers, t'storms with hail and graupel and snow levels dropping to 2,000'.Concord: 58/42Fremont: 56/45Oakland: 56/46Redwood City: 57/44San Francisco: 56/44San Jose: 58/46San Rafael: 58/44Santa Rosa: 57/34TODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 51 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & T'stormsLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & T'stormsLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & T'stormsLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 54 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & T'stormsLows: 33 - 38 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & T'stormsLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & T'stormsLows: 41 - 46 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now