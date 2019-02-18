Accuweather Forecast: Rain-free, sunny holiday

Today is a rain-free and sunny day. After a cold morning it is a cool afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
LIVE VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 57
San Francisco 54
Oakland 57
San Jose 57
Concord 56
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s
Tuesday:
Our dry and sunny pattern continues with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia