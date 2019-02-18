WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Rain-free, sunny holiday

Today is a rain-free and sunny day. After a cold morning it is a cool afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 57
San Francisco 54
Oakland 57
San Jose 57
Concord 56

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Brisk Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s

Tuesday:
Our dry and sunny pattern continues with highs in the low to mid 50s.


(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
