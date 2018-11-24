WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Rain gives way to sunny skies

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s in the North Bay valleys, and mainly mid 40s elsewhere.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow and Monday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 60s inland. Our next wet weather pattern will begin on Tuesday, bringing us periods of rain for three or more consecutive days.

Temperatures:
Concord 63
Oakland 63
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 65
Santa Rosa 65

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

Looking ahead to Monday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 60s Inland


