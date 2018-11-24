Accuweather Forecast: Rain gives way to sunny skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s in the North Bay valleys, and mainly mid 40s elsewhere.
Tomorrow and Monday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 60s inland. Our next wet weather pattern will begin on Tuesday, bringing us periods of rain for three or more consecutive days.
Temperatures:
Concord 63
Oakland 63
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 65
Santa Rosa 65
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
Looking ahead to Monday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 60s Inland
