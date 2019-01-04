Accuweather Forecast: Rain, gusty winds arrive overnight

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5017090" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tonight will be mostly cloudy early, with rain and gusty wind arriving overnight. Morning lows will be mainly in the lower to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be rainy and windy, with periods of heavy downpours and wind gusts to 45 miles per hour.