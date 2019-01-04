WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Rain, gusty winds arrive overnight

Tonight will be mostly cloudy early, with rain and gusty wind arriving overnight. Morning lows will be mainly in the lower to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be rainy and windy, with periods of heavy downpours and wind gusts to 45 miles per hour.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be rainy and windy, with periods of heavy downpours and wind gusts to 45 miles per hour. This storm ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. A second storm will move into the area on Sunday, with rain and wind conditions very similar to Saturday's. Sunday's storm also ranks 2 on the Stomr Impact Scale. These storms will produce heavy snow and gusty wind in the Sierra, where a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through the weekend. Travel is not recommended.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 57
Oakland 59
Redwood City 58
San Francisco 57
San Jose 59
Santa Rosa 56

Coast:
Tonight: Rain & Wind Arrive Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Rain & Wind Arrive Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rain & Wind Arrive Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rain & Wind Arrive Overnight
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Rain & Wind Arrive Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Rain & Wind Arrive Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Rainy & Windy Again
Highs: Mid 50s

