Accuweather Forecast: Rain, gusty winds arrive

Tonight will be mostly cloudy early, with rain and gusty wind arriving overnight. Morning lows will be mainly in the lower to upper 40s.Tomorrow will be rainy and windy, with periods of heavy downpours and wind gusts to 45 miles per hour. This storm ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. A second storm will move into the area on Sunday, with rain and wind conditions very similar to Saturday's. Sunday's storm also ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. These storms will produce heavy snow and gusty wind in the Sierra, where a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through the weekend. Travel is not recommended.Concord 57Oakland 59Redwood City 58San Francisco 57San Jose 59Santa Rosa 56Tonight: Rain & Wind Arrive OvernightLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Rain & Wind Arrive OvernightLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rain & Wind Arrive OvernightLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Rain & Wind Arrive OvernightLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Rain & Wind Arrive OvernightLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rain & Wind Arrive OvernightLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Upper 50sRainy & Windy AgainHighs: Mid 50s