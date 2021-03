AccuWeather forecast: Rain leaves bay for now; breezy, partly cloudy skies dominate sky today

Temperatures:

The first weekend of March was off to a damp start as a quick moving frontal band has left damp street in its wake. Partly cloudy skies will dominate the sky with breezy conditions at the coast & in the hills.West north west winds will be up to 30 mph in these favored locations.Dry skies will be the theme for the weekend where afternoon highs will feel seasonal with less wind tomorrow.Snow will keep roadways slick with a Winter Weather Advisory for the West Slope of the Sierra Nevada until 10a.m. Three to eight inches of fresh snow is likely.Sunday will feature sunny skies with perhaps a degree or two of warming.Changes arrive as a wet & cool pattern gets underway to start the work week.Monday through Wednesday of next week will bring rain & three Level 1 systems. Thunderstorms are possible both Tuesday & Wednesday. Accumulated precipitation could be over an inch for the city through Wednesday.A warming & drying trend looks likely by the end of next week into next weekend.Santa Rosa 61Oakland 60San Francisco 58Livermore 61San Jose 61Today: Partly cloudy & breezyHighs in the upper 50sTonight: Clear & coolLows: In the 40sToday: Partly cloudy skiesHighs near 60Tonight: Clear & coldLows: 34-42Today: Highs in the low 60sTonight: Clear & chillyLows in the 40sToday: Partly cloudy skiesHighs near 60Tonight: Clear & chillyLows: 34-42Today: Partly cloudy & breezyHighs near 60Tonight: Clear & coolLows in the 40sToday: Partly cloudy skiesHighs in the lower 60sTonight: Clear skiesLows: 39-44Chilly morningHighs: 56-64