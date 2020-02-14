Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Rain leaves bay for now; breezy, partly cloudy skies dominate sky today

The first weekend of March was off to a damp start as a quick moving frontal band has left damp street in its wake. Partly cloudy skies will dominate the sky with breezy conditions at the coast & in the hills.

West north west winds will be up to 30 mph in these favored locations.

Dry skies will be the theme for the weekend where afternoon highs will feel seasonal with less wind tomorrow.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast

Snow will keep roadways slick with a Winter Weather Advisory for the West Slope of the Sierra Nevada until 10a.m. Three to eight inches of fresh snow is likely.

Sunday will feature sunny skies with perhaps a degree or two of warming.

Changes arrive as a wet & cool pattern gets underway to start the work week.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will bring rain & three Level 1 systems. Thunderstorms are possible both Tuesday & Wednesday. Accumulated precipitation could be over an inch for the city through Wednesday.

A warming & drying trend looks likely by the end of next week into next weekend.



RELATED: Lake Tahoe to get burst of snow this weekend, over 3 feet of fresh powder by next Thursday

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
Oakland 60
San Francisco 58
Livermore 61
San Jose 61

Coast:
Today: Partly cloudy & breezy
Highs in the upper 50s
Tonight: Clear & cool
Lows: In the 40s

North Bay:
Today: Partly cloudy skies
Highs near 60
Tonight: Clear & cold
Lows: 34-42

East Bay:
Today: Highs in the low 60s
Tonight: Clear & chilly
Lows in the 40s

East Bay Valleys:
Today: Partly cloudy skies
Highs near 60
Tonight: Clear & chilly
Lows: 34-42

Peninsula:
Today: Partly cloudy & breezy
Highs near 60
Tonight: Clear & cool
Lows in the 40s

South Bay:
Today: Partly cloudy skies
Highs in the lower 60s
Tonight: Clear skies
Lows: 39-44

Sunday:
Chilly morning
Highs: 56-64

