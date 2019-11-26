Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Rain now moving through Bay Area

Tonight will be cloudy, rainy, and windy, with periods of brief downpours and strong wind gusts. This storm ranks "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and it may result in downed trees and power lines.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Overnight lows will range from mid 30s in and inland valleys to low and mid 40s near the coast and bay.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and chilly with scattered showers. Highs will range from upper 40s at the coast to low and mid 50s inland. There may also be light snow in the higher Bay Area peaks.

This cold, wet pattern will continue through Thanksgiving Day.

We can expect a break from the rain Friday, but the early morning hours will bring below freezing temperatures in many inland communities.

The weekend will bring a slight increase in temperatures, but more rain is also likely over the weekend.

Temperatures:
Concord 54
Oakland 52
Redwood City 51
San Francisco 52
San Jose 51
Santa Rosa 54

Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Upper 40s

East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Low to mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Low to mid 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Mid to upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Low to mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Low 50s

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving:
Partly sunny & chilly/scattered showers likely
Highs: Upper 40s coast to around 50 inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
I-80 closed in both directions in the Sierras due to multiple collisions
DMV makes $50M a year by selling drivers' personal information: Report
Rescued baby seal recovering after being rescued from parking garage
Koala dies of burn injuries after dramatic rescue goes viral
'Alexa yelled at me!' Girl cries after requesting Taylor Swift
Show More
Dog walker caught on camera in alleged act of theft
US aid worker from SF killed in Afghanistan attack, Pompeo says
Bay Area residents change plans ahead of storm
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
Trumps signs bill to crack down on animal cruelty
More TOP STORIES News