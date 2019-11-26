AccuWeather forecast: Rain on the way

Tonight will be mostly clear, breezy, and chilly, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s near the coast and bay, low to mid-30s in many inland communities.
Tomorrow will become increasingly cloudy early, with gusty wind and rain sweeping into the area by midday.
Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to mid and upper 50s inland.
A cold, wet pattern will continue Wednesday and into early Thanksgiving Day. Afternoon highs during this period will range from upper 40s at the coast to low and mid-50s inland and near the bay.
Friday will bring partly sunny skies, but another round of rain is likely over the weekend.
Temperatures
Concord: 58
Oakland: 56
Redwood City: 57
San Francisco: 56
San Jose: 58
Santa Rosa: 57
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Afternoon
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Midday
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Cold Showers
Highs: Near 50 Coast to Mid 50s Inland
