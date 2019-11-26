Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Rain on the way

Tonight will be mostly clear, breezy, and chilly, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s near the coast and bay, low to mid-30s in many inland communities.

Tomorrow will become increasingly cloudy early, with gusty wind and rain sweeping into the area by midday.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to mid and upper 50s inland.

A cold, wet pattern will continue Wednesday and into early Thanksgiving Day. Afternoon highs during this period will range from upper 40s at the coast to low and mid-50s inland and near the bay.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies, but another round of rain is likely over the weekend.

Temperatures
Concord: 58
Oakland: 56
Redwood City: 57
San Francisco: 56
San Jose: 58
Santa Rosa: 57

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Afternoon
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Midday
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy by Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Cold Showers
Highs: Near 50 Coast to Mid 50s Inland

More TOP STORIES News