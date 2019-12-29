Cloudy skies have kept temperatures much milder this morning.
The next rainmaker Is lurking offshore & will bring rain to the Bay Area by midmorning. Amounts will range from .25 to .50, with coastal mountains up to an inch.
Colder air will arrive tonight behind the front with snow levels lowering to 4000'.
VIDEO: Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Dry conditions will prevail for New Years Eve & New Years Day.
Highs: 52-56
Temperatures:
Concord: 46/55
Redwood City: 44/55
San Francisco: 53/54
San Jose: 44/57
Coast:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
Rain
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Rain.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Looking Ahead to Monday:
An early morning shower, then partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: 54-56.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Rain returns midmorning Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More