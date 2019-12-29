Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Rain returns midmorning Sunday

Cloudy skies have kept temperatures much milder this morning.

The next rainmaker Is lurking offshore & will bring rain to the Bay Area by midmorning. Amounts will range from .25 to .50, with coastal mountains up to an inch.

Colder air will arrive tonight behind the front with snow levels lowering to 4000'.




VIDEO: Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Dry conditions will prevail for New Years Eve & New Years Day.

Highs: 52-56

Temperatures:
Concord: 46/55
Redwood City: 44/55
San Francisco: 53/54
San Jose: 44/57

Coast:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
Rain
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Looking Ahead to Monday:
An early morning shower, then partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: 54-56.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Die hard 49ers fans greet team in Seattle
Man gets 29 years to life for attacking Sonoma Co. deputies, barista
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Crooks target outdoor home security cameras in San Jose
SF safety monitor helps stop suspected phone thief
'Beach Blanket Babylon' starts final weekend shows before finale
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense
Show More
Duplex fire displaces 6 in San Jose
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in New York
Palo Alto PD arrest masseuse accused of sexual assault
VTA unveils new bus, light rail services in South Bay
Deadly SoCal apartment fire likely sparked by Christmas tree, investigators say
More TOP STORIES News