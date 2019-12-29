AccuWeather forecast: Rain returns Sunday

Rain returns Sunday as a system drops south from the Gulf of Alaska, spreading rain across the Bay Area.
Light to moderate rain will fall with this level 1 system through early Monday morning.
Highs: 52-57.
A quarter of an inch to over three quarters of an inch in expected. Temps will be quite chilly Sunday night into Monday morning after the cold frontal passage.
Temperatures:
Concord: 42/53
Oakland: 45/55
Redwood City: 43/55
San Francisco: 46/54
San Jose: 43/57
Coast:
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: In the 40s
TOMORROW: Rainy
Highs: In the low to mid 50s
East Bay:
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: In the mid 40s
TOMORROW: Rainy
Highs: In the mid 50s
East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: In the low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Rainy
Highs: In the mid 50s
North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: In the upper 30s to low 40s
TOMORROW: Rainy
Highs: In the low to mid 50s
Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: In the mid 40s
TOMORROW: Rainy
Highs: In the mid 50s
South Bay:
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: In the low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Rainy
Highs: In the mid 50s
Looking Ahead to Monday and 2020:
Dryer and milder for Monday. Highs: 54-58. New Year's Eve into New Year's Day will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
