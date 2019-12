AccuWeather forecast: Rain returns Sunday

Temperatures:

Rain returns Sunday as a system drops south from the Gulf of Alaska, spreading rain across the Bay Area.Light to moderate rain will fall with this level 1 system through early Monday morning.Highs: 52-57.A quarter of an inch to over three quarters of an inch in expected. Temps will be quite chilly Sunday night into Monday morning after the cold frontal passage.Concord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: In the 40sTOMORROW: RainyHighs: In the low to mid 50sTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: In the mid 40sTOMORROW: RainyHighs: In the mid 50sTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: In the low to mid 40sTOMORROW: RainyHighs: In the mid 50sTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: In the upper 30s to low 40sTOMORROW: RainyHighs: In the low to mid 50sTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: In the mid 40sTOMORROW: RainyHighs: In the mid 50sTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: In the low to mid 40sTOMORROW: RainyHighs: In the mid 50sDryer and milder for Monday. Highs: 54-58. New Year's Eve into New Year's Day will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s.