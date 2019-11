AccuWeather forecast: Rain slams Bay Area cities

Temperatures:

Tonight will be cloudy, rainy, and windy, with periods of brief downpours and strong wind gusts. This storm ranks "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and it may result in downed trees and power lines.Overnight lows will range from mid 30s in and inland valleys to low and mid 40s near the coast and bay.Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and chilly with scattered showers. Highs will range from upper 40s at the coast to low and mid 50s inland. There may also be light snow in the higher Bay Area peaks.This cold, wet pattern will continue through Thanksgiving Day.We can expect a break from the rain Friday, but the early morning hours will bring below freezing temperatures in many inland communities.The weekend will bring a slight increase in temperatures, but more rain is also likely over the weekend.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Rainy & windyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likelyHighs: Upper 40sTonight: Rainy & windyLows: Low to mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likelyHighs: Low 50sTonight: Rainy & windyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likelyHighs: Low to mid 50sTonight: Rainy & windyLows: Mid to upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likelyHighs: Low to mid 50sTonight: Rainy & windyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likelyHighs: Low 50sTonight: Rainy & windyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likelyHighs: Low 50sPartly sunny & chilly/scattered showers likelyHighs: Upper 40s coast to around 50 inland