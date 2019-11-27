AccuWeather forecast: Rain slams Bay Area cities

Tonight will be cloudy, rainy, and windy, with periods of brief downpours and strong wind gusts. This storm ranks "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and it may result in downed trees and power lines.
Overnight lows will range from mid 30s in and inland valleys to low and mid 40s near the coast and bay.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and chilly with scattered showers. Highs will range from upper 40s at the coast to low and mid 50s inland. There may also be light snow in the higher Bay Area peaks.
This cold, wet pattern will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
We can expect a break from the rain Friday, but the early morning hours will bring below freezing temperatures in many inland communities.
The weekend will bring a slight increase in temperatures, but more rain is also likely over the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord 54
Oakland 52
Redwood City 51
San Francisco 52
San Jose 51
Santa Rosa 54
Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Upper 40s
East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Low to mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Low to mid 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Mid to upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Low to mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Low 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & chilly/showers likely
Highs: Low 50s
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving:
Partly sunny & chilly/scattered showers likely
Highs: Upper 40s coast to around 50 inland
