Accuweather Forecast: Rain tapers off overnight

Showers will be ending and winds will calm down from North to South overnight as our strong storm exits the region. Expect a lot of clouds and lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Monday morning we could see an isolated sprinkle in the Santa Cruz mountains. Expect a lot of standing water on our roads for the Monday AM rush. Otherwise it is a dry day, but cloudy with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 57
San Francisco 57
Oakland 59
San Jose 62
Concord 62
Coast:
Tonight: Showers Early, Dry After Midnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early, Dry After Midnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early, Dry After Midnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Showers Early, Dry After Midnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers Early, Dry After Midnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early, Dry After Midnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Tuesday:
Our next storm arrives, which ranks a 1 a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect scattered showers throughout the day with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
