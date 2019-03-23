Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Rain tapers, sunny afternoon

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Rain ending this morning. Sunshine this afternoon. Highs: 56-64.






The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 54/62
Fremont: 54/63
Redwood City : 53/61
San Francisco: 52/58
San Jose: 53/63

Coast:
TODAY: Morning rain, afternoon sun.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain ending late this morning, then sunny.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Areas of patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Morning showers, then sunshine.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Areas of fog.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Becoming sunny.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain this morning, then partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: A chance of rain through the morning.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.

Sunday:
Partly cloudy skies. Rain arriving late in the day.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
