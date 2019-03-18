Accuweather Forecast: Rain to arrive later this week

Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy coastal fog. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will become increasingly cloudy, but still mild, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to near 70 inland. Showers will arrive on Wednesday, with a system ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, and periods of showers or light rain are possible through the remainder of the week and into Saturday. No major storms will develop, but our pattern will remain damp and unsettled through Saturday.
Temperatures:
Concord 70
Oakland 66
Redwood City 67
San Francisco 64
San Jose 70
Santa Rosa 68
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Near 70
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Near 70
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Mostly Cloudy/Showers Likely
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
