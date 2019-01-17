Accuweather Forecast: Rain, wind continues

Today's storm evolves the opposite of yesterdays. The chance of showers tapers during the afternoon and evening hours. The characteristics of the storm tapered enough that I dropped our Storm Impact Scale to a 1-Light. Scattered showers contain the potential for brief and localized intense rainfall. The amounts remain light, around a tenth to a quarter inch.
A slight chance of showers continues across the North Bay tonight. Expect dry and cooler conditions everywhere else.
Scattered light showers continue across mainly the North Bay tomorrow. This also ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY: Today 5 a.m. - 9 a.m.
HIGH SURF WARNING: Until Friday 5 p.m.
Weekend:
Any stray showers Saturday move across the North Bay. Saturday is our driest day this weekend.
Light rain moves north to south across our neighborhoods Sunday morning into the early afternoon hours. This storm also ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale
Temperatures:
Concord: 57/47
Fremont: 58/48
Oakland: 59/49
Redwood City: 58/46
San Francisco: 58/49
San Jose: 59/47
San Rafael: 57/47
Santa Rosa: 57/44
Coast:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
