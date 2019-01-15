WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Rainfall blanketing the Bay Area

The Bay Area is covered in a blanket of rainfall. The showers provide more rain than yesterday's storm, soaking roadways for the evening commute and presenting a chance of a few thunderstorms through the night.

The Bay Area is covered in a blanket of rainfall. The showers provide more rain than yesterday's storm, soaking roadways for the evening commute and presenting a chance of a few thunderstorms through the night.



The coverage of showers tapers tonight as we take a deep breath before tomorrow's stronger, potentially damaging storm.

The heaviest rain falls tomorrow afternoon through the evening hours. Thunderstorms are possible also.

Gusty southerly winds develop tomorrow. They can reach damaging speeds, trees down and power outages, of 50-60 mph.



A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area Wednesday. Heavy rain will likely lead to flooding on roads and small streams.



Storm Impact Scale Next 7 Days:
Today: 1-Light
Wednesday: 3-Strong
Thursday: 2-Strong
Sunday: 1-Light (trending drier)

Temperatures:
Concord: 56/50
Fremont: 59/52
Oakland: 59/51
Redwood City: 58/52
San Francisco: 56/51
San Jose: 59/52
San Rafael: 56/49
Santa Rosa: 57/47

Coast:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees


