Accuweather Forecast: Rainfall blanketing the Bay Area

The coverage of showers tapers tonight as we take a deep breath before tomorrow's stronger, potentially damaging storm.
The heaviest rain falls tomorrow afternoon through the evening hours. Thunderstorms are possible also.
Gusty southerly winds develop tomorrow. They can reach damaging speeds, trees down and power outages, of 50-60 mph.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area Wednesday. Heavy rain will likely lead to flooding on roads and small streams.
Storm Impact Scale Next 7 Days:
Today: 1-Light
Wednesday: 3-Strong
Thursday: 2-Strong
Sunday: 1-Light (trending drier)
Temperatures:
Concord: 56/50
Fremont: 59/52
Oakland: 59/51
Redwood City: 58/52
San Francisco: 56/51
San Jose: 59/52
San Rafael: 56/49
Santa Rosa: 57/47
Coast:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
