AccuWeather forecast: Rainfall, gusty winds ahead

A moderate Atmospheric River is on the way this weekend through Monday. The Santa Cruz mountains could see more than 5" of rain while the Bay Area will likely see 1-3" of rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the San Francisco peninsula and coast through Monday. Southeast winds 25-35 mph with gusts 45-55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of the By Area. SE 15-30 mph. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 1 p.m. through late Sunday night for the North Bay.
Highs: 50-54
Sunday:
Still windy & wet.
Highs: 56-58
Temperatures:
Concord: 34/51
Fremont: 38/51
Redwood City: 38/53
San Francisco: 43/52
San Jose: 41/52
Coast:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: More rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain developing, breezy.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain developing, becoming breezy.
Highs: Near 50.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
Rain & wind increasing this afternoon.
Highs: Near 50.
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain & wind increasing.
HIGHS: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Rain & wind developing.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 40s.
