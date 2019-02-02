Accuweather Forecast: Rainy and windy with a chance of thunderstorms

A strong storm ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale is hitting the Bay Area with rain and wind. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from 56-60.
WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A Flash Flood Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory are in effect until the afternoon.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Through noon Saturday.
A High Wind Warning is in effect with sustained southeast winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
HIGH WIND WARNING: Today 3 p.m. - Tomorrow 6 a.m.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Rain showers and cooler temperatures.
Highs range from 54-58.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord: 56/59
Fremont: 57/60
Redwood City: 52/59
San Francisco: 53/59
San Jose: 54/60
Coast:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rainy & windy today.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia