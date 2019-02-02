WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Rainy and windy with a chance of thunderstorms

A strong storm ranking 3 on the Storm Impact Scale is hitting the Bay Area with rain and wind. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. A High Wind Warning is in effect with sustained southeast winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

A strong storm ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale is hitting the Bay Area with rain and wind. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from 56-60.

A Flash Flood Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory are in effect until the afternoon.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Through noon Saturday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect with sustained southeast winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

HIGH WIND WARNING: Today 3 p.m. - Tomorrow 6 a.m.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Rain showers and cooler temperatures.
Highs range from 54-58.

Temperatures:
Concord: 56/59
Fremont: 57/60
Redwood City: 52/59
San Francisco: 53/59
San Jose: 54/60

Coast:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rainy & windy today.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Rain.
Lows: In the 50s.


