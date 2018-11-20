Accuweather Forecast: Rainy, windy conditions developing overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tuesday night will become increasingly cloudy, with rainy and windy conditions developing overnight. Early morning lows will be mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A Winter Spare the Air Alert is in effect until Wednesday.
The approaching storm ranks "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale--a storm of moderate intensity. Wednesday will be a rainy and windy day, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to low 60s near the bay and inland.
The storm is the strongest we've seen in 227 days.
Strongest storm in 227 days on the way. Here's a look at the hourly rain forecast. #StormWatch— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 20, 2018
This storm will also bring much better air quality to the Bay Area. Showers will linger into Thanksgiving morning, but the afternoon will likely be cloudy and dry.
Rain will return Thursday night and Friday, with light showers lingering into Saturday morning.
Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 61
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 61
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & windy
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving:
Morning Showers/Lingering Clouds
Highs: Near 60 Coast to 62 Inland
