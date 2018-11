Accuweather Forecast: Rainy, windy conditions developing overnight

Strongest storm in 227 days on the way. Here's a look at the hourly rain forecast. #StormWatch

Green - light rain

Yellow/Orange - moderate rain

Red - heavy rain pic.twitter.com/TqtEQNtDT7 — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 20, 2018

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

Inland:

North Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday night will become increasingly cloudy, with rainy and windy conditions developing overnight. Early morning lows will be mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winter Spare the Air Alert is in effect until Wednesday.The approaching storm ranks "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale --a storm of moderate intensity. Wednesday will be a rainy and windy day, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to low 60s near the bay and inland.The storm is the strongest we've seen in 227 days.This storm will also bring much better air quality to the Bay Area. Showers will linger into Thanksgiving morning, but the afternoon will likely be cloudy and dry.Rain will return Thursday night and Friday, with light showers lingering into Saturday morning.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy OvernightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy OvernightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy OvernightLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy OvernightLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & windyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & windy OvernightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Low 60sMorning Showers/Lingering CloudsHighs: Near 60 Coast to 62 Inland