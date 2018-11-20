WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Rainy, windy conditions developing overnight

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with rainy and windy conditions developing overnight.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tuesday night will become increasingly cloudy, with rainy and windy conditions developing overnight. Early morning lows will be mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Winter Spare the Air Alert is in effect until Wednesday.

The approaching storm ranks "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale--a storm of moderate intensity. Wednesday will be a rainy and windy day, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to low 60s near the bay and inland.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

The storm is the strongest we've seen in 227 days.


This storm will also bring much better air quality to the Bay Area. Showers will linger into Thanksgiving morning, but the afternoon will likely be cloudy and dry.

Rain will return Thursday night and Friday, with light showers lingering into Saturday morning.

Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 61
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 61
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 60

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:

Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & windy
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Rainy & windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving:
Morning Showers/Lingering Clouds
Highs: Near 60 Coast to 62 Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
