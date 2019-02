Accuweather Forecast: Rainy with a chance of mountain snow

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday:

Tonight expect scattered showers, even a brief downpour, along with the chance of some snow in our hills. This storm is a light storm, a level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains overnight.Best chance of seeing snow will likely be around Mt. Hamilton and Mt. Tam. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s. Sunday, the threat of an isolated shower continues but they will not be as widespread as Saturday. It's a chilly day with highs in the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly CloudyHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered Showers, Snow in HillsLows: Upper 20s to Upper 30sTomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly CloudyHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 50sLots of clouds; a slight chance of a sprinkle in the North Bay. Highs range from the low to mid 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now