Accuweather Forecast: Rainy with a chance of mountain snow

Tonight expect scattered showers, even a brief downpour, along with the chance of some snow in our hills. This storm is a light storm, a level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains overnight.