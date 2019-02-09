WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Rainy with a chance of mountain snow

Tonight expect scattered showers, even a brief downpour, along with the chance of some snow in our hills. This storm is a light storm, a level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains overnight.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Best chance of seeing snow will likely be around Mt. Hamilton and Mt. Tam. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s. Sunday, the threat of an isolated shower continues but they will not be as widespread as Saturday. It's a chilly day with highs in the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 53
San Francisco 52
Oakland 54
San Jose 53
Concord 54

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Snow in Hills
Lows: Upper 20s to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Monday:
Lots of clouds; a slight chance of a sprinkle in the North Bay. Highs range from the low to mid 50s.


(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
