Accuweather Forecast: Rainy with a chance of mountain snow

Tonight expect scattered showers, even a brief downpour, along with the chance of some snow in our hills. This storm is a light storm, a level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains overnight.
Best chance of seeing snow will likely be around Mt. Hamilton and Mt. Tam. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s. Sunday, the threat of an isolated shower continues but they will not be as widespread as Saturday. It's a chilly day with highs in the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 53
San Francisco 52
Oakland 54
San Jose 53
Concord 54
Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Snow in Hills
Lows: Upper 20s to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Monday:
Lots of clouds; a slight chance of a sprinkle in the North Bay. Highs range from the low to mid 50s.
