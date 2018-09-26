AccuWeather Forecast: Range of temperatures across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Look for a combination of fog and high clouds overnight. A wide range of temperatures is expected again tomorrow from coast to inland.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 92
Oakland 74
Redwood City 79
San Francisco 67
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 85
Coast
Tonight: Fog & High Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog & High Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & Few High Clouds
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Inland
Tonight: High Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
North Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog & High Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog & High Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
South Bay
Tonight: High Clouds
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s
Friday:
Much cooler especially around the bay and inland Friday.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 80s
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!