AccuWeather Forecast: Range of temperatures across Bay Area

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Friday:

Look for a combination of fog and high clouds overnight. A wide range of temperatures is expected again tomorrow from coast to inland.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Fog & High CloudsLows: Upper 40s to Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Patchy Fog & High CloudsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sun & Few High CloudsHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: High CloudsLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Patchy Fog & High CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Filtered SunshineHighs: Low to Upper 80sTonight: Patchy Fog & High CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sun & CloudsHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: High CloudsLows: Low to Upper 50sTomorrow: Mainly SunnyHighs: Low 80s to Low 90sMuch cooler especially around the bay and inland Friday.Highs: Low 60s to Low 80s