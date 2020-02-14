AccuWeather Forecast: Record 15th consecutive Spare the Air today

SPARE THE AIR: Today
Second longest streak occurred November 8-21 during Camp Fire of 2018.
We experience another smoggy morning with marine layer clouds making a late push to cover most neighborhoods. Temperatures settle between lower 50s to lower 60s.
Clouds return to the Coast this morning and reveal smoky sunshine until the sun sets this evening. High temperatures reach similar levels as yesterday, lower 60s at the Coast to 90 degrees Inland.
Expect fewer clouds overnight with just as much haze. Lows spread from middle 50s to lower 60s.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Potential for clean air and end of our record streak of unhealthy air arrives tomorrow.
Biggest story after this is the Moderate Risk for heat illness this holiday weekend. Look for heat Advisories and Watches as we get closer.
Concord 88/58
Fremont 80/59
Oakland 74/59
Redwood City 78/58
San Francisco 67/55
San Jose 82/58
San Rafael 79/56
Santa Rosa 82/54
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smoky
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Hazy & Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 79 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Smoky Areas
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 69 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Hazy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 86 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Hazy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 72 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Hazy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Smoky Mountains
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
