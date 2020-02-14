Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Record 15th consecutive Spare the Air today

SPARE THE AIR: Today
Second longest streak occurred November 8-21 during Camp Fire of 2018.


VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from Bay Area wildfires

We experience another smoggy morning with marine layer clouds making a late push to cover most neighborhoods. Temperatures settle between lower 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds return to the Coast this morning and reveal smoky sunshine until the sun sets this evening. High temperatures reach similar levels as yesterday, lower 60s at the Coast to 90 degrees Inland.

Expect fewer clouds overnight with just as much haze. Lows spread from middle 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Potential for clean air and end of our record streak of unhealthy air arrives tomorrow.

Biggest story after this is the Moderate Risk for heat illness this holiday weekend. Look for heat Advisories and Watches as we get closer.

Concord 88/58
Fremont 80/59
Oakland 74/59
Redwood City 78/58
San Francisco 67/55
San Jose 82/58
San Rafael 79/56
Santa Rosa 82/54

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smoky
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Hazy & Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 79 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Smoky Areas
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 69 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Hazy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 86 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Hazy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 72 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Hazy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Smoky Mountains
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom signs extension of eviction relief bill
Bay Area doctor saves kids, serves on front line of CA wildfires
Firefighter dies battling August Complex fires in NorCal
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Show More
Wildfire updates: FEMA offers financial assistance for wildfire victims
Man shot, killed in South LA encounter with deputies
Rush is on to restore miles of pipeline destroyed in wildfire
UCSF doctor hopes for more colon cancer awareness after Boseman's death
Latest evacuations, road closures due to Bay Area fires
More TOP STORIES News