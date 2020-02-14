Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Record highs today

Our warmest day moving forward begins with a mostly clear and cool sky. Morning commute temperatures hover in the lower 40s to lower 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A few passing high clouds roam our sky especially farther south. Record-breaking highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s at the Coast, middle to upper 70s around the Bay and upper 70s to lower 80s Inland.

Increasing high clouds create our mildest nighttime temperatures. We wake tomorrow morning to middle 40s to middle 50s.

Friday and Beyond:
A cooling onshore breeze and more clouds take our temperatures down sharply Saturday. Breezes increase and make it feel even cooler.
Breezy conditions and slightly cooler Sunday. Our coolest day features a slight chance of showers.

Temperatures:
Concord: 79/47
Fremont: 78/49
Oakland: 77/50
Redwood City: 76/47
San Francisco: 75/52
San Jose: 80/52
San Rafael: 76/47
Santa Rosa: 79/45

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 77 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
