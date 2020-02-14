AccuWeather forecast: Record highs today

Our warmest day moving forward begins with a mostly clear and cool sky. Morning commute temperatures hover in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A few passing high clouds roam our sky especially farther south. Record-breaking highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s at the Coast, middle to upper 70s around the Bay and upper 70s to lower 80s Inland.
Increasing high clouds create our mildest nighttime temperatures. We wake tomorrow morning to middle 40s to middle 50s.
Friday and Beyond:
A cooling onshore breeze and more clouds take our temperatures down sharply Saturday. Breezes increase and make it feel even cooler.
Breezy conditions and slightly cooler Sunday. Our coolest day features a slight chance of showers.
Temperatures:
Concord: 79/47
Fremont: 78/49
Oakland: 77/50
Redwood City: 76/47
San Francisco: 75/52
San Jose: 80/52
San Rafael: 76/47
Santa Rosa: 79/45
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 77 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Record highs today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News