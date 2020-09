AccuWeather Forecast: Record-shattering heat wave continues

Highs:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

Labor Day will continue our stretch of oppressive heat, but a sea breeze is expected to keep the Coast cooler. Expect afternoon highs once again to be well into the triple digits inland -- shattering more records.Our Excessive Heat Warning continues until 9 p.m. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coastline, San Francisco Monterey. The good news is that this dome of heat is on the way out overnight. Unfortunately, breezy offshore winds will begin to increase, especially for the higher elevations. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 10 p.m. for the upper elevation through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Sustained N NE winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-45 mph above 1,000 feet are possible for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills. Humidity values during the day will drop between 10-20% exacerbating the dry fuels. Please be careful. This critical fire weather could ignite new fires.Air quality will be moderate with more smoke & haze prompting our 21st Spare The Air Alert Overnight lows will be warm to mild again away from the immediate shoreline. Sleeping weather will be much better in the week ahead!Santa Rosa 104Concord 108San Francisco 90Oakland 93San Jose 100Sunny, hazy & warmHighs: 75-90.Tonight: Clear skies.Lows in the 60s.Areas of haze, hot temps.Highs: 96-104.Tonight: Clear skies.Lows: In the 60s & 70s.Haze & smoke.Sill very warm; 93-99.Tonight: Clear skies.Lows: In the 60s & lower 70s.Hazy & dangerously hot.Highs 104-109.Tonight: Clear skies.Lows: In the 70s & 80s.Hazy sun.Very warm.Highs 90-98.Tonight: Clear skies. lows in the 60s.Hazy & hot.Highs: 97-100.Tonight:Clear skies.Lows in the 70s.Extreme Heat continues inland. Spare The Air. Highs: 76-102Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now