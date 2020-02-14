AccuWeather Forecast: Record-shattering heat wave continues

Labor Day will continue our stretch of oppressive heat, but a sea breeze is expected to keep the Coast cooler. Expect afternoon highs once again to be well into the triple digits inland -- shattering more records.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast
LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from Bay Area wildfires
RECORD TEMPERATURES: SF reaches 100 degrees, more than 10 Bay Area cities smash record-high temps
Our Excessive Heat Warning continues until 9 p.m. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coastline, San Francisco Monterey. The good news is that this dome of heat is on the way out overnight. Unfortunately, breezy offshore winds will begin to increase, especially for the higher elevations. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 10 p.m. for the upper elevation through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Sustained N NE winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-45 mph above 1,000 feet are possible for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills. Humidity values during the day will drop between 10-20% exacerbating the dry fuels. Please be careful. This critical fire weather could ignite new fires.
Air quality will be moderate with more smoke & haze prompting our 21st Spare The Air Alert.
Overnight lows will be warm to mild again away from the immediate shoreline. Sleeping weather will be much better in the week ahead!
Highs:
Santa Rosa 104
Concord 108
San Francisco 90
Oakland 93
San Jose 100
Coast:
Sunny, hazy & warm
Highs: 75-90.
Tonight: Clear skies.
Lows in the 60s.
North Bay:
Areas of haze, hot temps.
Highs: 96-104.
Tonight: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s & 70s.
East Bay:
Haze & smoke.
Sill very warm; 93-99.
Tonight: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s & lower 70s.
Inland East Bay
Hazy & dangerously hot.
Highs 104-109.
Tonight: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 70s & 80s.
Peninsula:
Hazy sun.
Very warm.
Highs 90-98.
Tonight: Clear skies. lows in the 60s.
South Bay:
Hazy & hot.
Highs: 97-100.
Tonight:
Clear skies.
Lows in the 70s.
Tuesday:
Extreme Heat continues inland. Spare The Air. Highs: 76-102
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Record-shattering heat wave continues
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News