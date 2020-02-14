Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth today, seasonal and dry holiday weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth today, seasonal and dry holiday weekend

Record warmth again today. No April Fools' Day joke.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

We begin today under a clear sky with a wide range of temperatures, lower 40s to middle 50s.

Late this afternoon the cooling sea breeze returns to the Coast. You'll notice the cooler air and a few clouds when they arrive. Bay and Inland neighborhoods remain sunny and deal with record warmth.

The cooling sea breeze spreads clouds along the Coast and into the Bay tonight with patchy fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay.

Friday and Beyond:
Cooling sea breeze spreads across all neighborhoods as tomorrow progresses. Bay and Inland highs remain warmer than average but no more records. Low clouds linger along the Coast.

Morning marine layer clouds continue through our holiday weekend. The onshore breeze bringing them to us also continues our cooling trend.

Monday and Tuesday offer a chance of rain but not guaranteed at this point. Breezy conditions and slightly cooler highs develop.

Temperatures:
Concord: *87/46
Fremont: 87/45
Oakland: *86/46
Redwood City: *87/47
San Francisco: 81/48
San Jose: *88/48
San Rafael: 86/46
Santa Rosa: 85/40
*Record High Possible

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Cooler
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Cooler
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: 83 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Cooler
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: 85 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Cooler
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: 87 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Cooler
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: 83 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Cooler
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: 86 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Cooler
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/shareyond
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Southern California shooting kills 4, including child
Is it OK to get a vaccine in another county? Here's what we found
Director of SF's Trans Initiatives shares how to be an ally
Californians 50+ can now make a vaccine appointment on MyTurn
Santa Clara Co. vaccinates farm workers on Cesar Chavez Day
SF school board member seeks $87M in lawsuit against district
Show More
Officer video shows George Floyd struggle, then takedown
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk prepares to reopen rides
Black Oakland homeowner shorted $155K in appraisal
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Oakland next week
'Joy and hope': Easter comes early for some North Bay residents
More TOP STORIES News