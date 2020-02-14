AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth today, seasonal and dry holiday weekend

Record warmth again today. No April Fools' Day joke.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
We begin today under a clear sky with a wide range of temperatures, lower 40s to middle 50s.
Late this afternoon the cooling sea breeze returns to the Coast. You'll notice the cooler air and a few clouds when they arrive. Bay and Inland neighborhoods remain sunny and deal with record warmth.
The cooling sea breeze spreads clouds along the Coast and into the Bay tonight with patchy fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay.
Friday and Beyond:
Cooling sea breeze spreads across all neighborhoods as tomorrow progresses. Bay and Inland highs remain warmer than average but no more records. Low clouds linger along the Coast.
Morning marine layer clouds continue through our holiday weekend. The onshore breeze bringing them to us also continues our cooling trend.
Monday and Tuesday offer a chance of rain but not guaranteed at this point. Breezy conditions and slightly cooler highs develop.
Temperatures:
Concord: *87/46
Fremont: 87/45
Oakland: *86/46
Redwood City: *87/47
San Francisco: 81/48
San Jose: *88/48
San Rafael: 86/46
Santa Rosa: 85/40
*Record High Possible
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Cooler
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Cooler
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: 83 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Cooler
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: 85 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Cooler
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: 87 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Cooler
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: 83 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Cooler
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: 86 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Cooler
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/shareyond
AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth today, seasonal and dry holiday weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More