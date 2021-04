AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth today, seasonal and dry holiday weekend

Temperatures:

Record warmth again today. No April Fools' Day joke.We begin today under a clear sky with a wide range of temperatures, lower 40s to middle 50s.Late this afternoon the cooling sea breeze returns to the Coast. You'll notice the cooler air and a few clouds when they arrive. Bay and Inland neighborhoods remain sunny and deal with record warmth.The cooling sea breeze spreads clouds along the Coast and into the Bay tonight with patchy fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay.Cooling sea breeze spreads across all neighborhoods as tomorrow progresses. Bay and Inland highs remain warmer than average but no more records. Low clouds linger along the Coast.Morning marine layer clouds continue through our holiday weekend. The onshore breeze bringing them to us also continues our cooling trend.Monday and Tuesday offer a chance of rain but not guaranteed at this point. Breezy conditions and slightly cooler highs develop.Concord: *87/46Fremont: 87/45Oakland: *86/46Redwood City: *87/47San Francisco: 81/48San Jose: *88/48San Rafael: 86/46Santa Rosa: 85/40*Record High PossibleTODAY: Sunny & CoolerHighs: 74 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, CoolerLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WarmerHighs: 83 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy Fog, CoolerLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WarmerHighs: 85 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, CoolerLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WarmerHighs: 87 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear Sky, CoolerLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WarmerHighs: 83 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, CoolerLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WarmerHighs: 86 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, CoolerLows: 44 - 49 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now yond