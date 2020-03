AccuWeather forecast: Records over, cooling begins today

Coast:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The onshore breeze returned while we slept last night. Look for increasing low clouds and fog during our morning commute. Temperatures are slightly milder in the lower 40s to middle 50s.Lingering clouds and the cooler sea breeze eliminate any possibility of record warmth this afternoon. Expect highs 10 to 15 degrees cooler this afternoon.A blanket of clouds and fog cover extend across all neighborhoods tonight. Lows settle into the middle 40s to lower 50s. Drizzle is possible near the Coast and East Bay Hills.The cooling sea breeze continues tomorrow. This along with less sunshine enhances our cooling trend. Highs drop another 2 to 6 degrees. Settling just about near average levels.Drizzle is possible as we near midnight tomorrow with a better chance of light rain Saturday morning. Highs dip to their coolest levels.Another chance of rain arrives Monday and lingers through Tuesday.Concord: 69/50Fremont: 68/49Oakland: 64/51Redwood City: 68/47San Francisco: 61/51San Jose: 71/49San Rafael: 64/48Santa Rosa: 68/45TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy/Foggy/DrizzleLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 68 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 58 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 68 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 45 - 49 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now