AccuWeather forecast: Records over, cooling begins today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The onshore breeze returned while we slept last night. Look for increasing low clouds and fog during our morning commute. Temperatures are slightly milder in the lower 40s to middle 50s.
Lingering clouds and the cooler sea breeze eliminate any possibility of record warmth this afternoon. Expect highs 10 to 15 degrees cooler this afternoon.
A blanket of clouds and fog cover extend across all neighborhoods tonight. Lows settle into the middle 40s to lower 50s. Drizzle is possible near the Coast and East Bay Hills.
Friday and Beyond:
The cooling sea breeze continues tomorrow. This along with less sunshine enhances our cooling trend. Highs drop another 2 to 6 degrees. Settling just about near average levels.
Drizzle is possible as we near midnight tomorrow with a better chance of light rain Saturday morning. Highs dip to their coolest levels.
Another chance of rain arrives Monday and lingers through Tuesday.
Concord: 69/50
Fremont: 68/49
Oakland: 64/51
Redwood City: 68/47
San Francisco: 61/51
San Jose: 71/49
San Rafael: 64/48
Santa Rosa: 68/45
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy/Foggy/Drizzle
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 58 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
