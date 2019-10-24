Red Flag Warnings covering the north bay, east bay, Santa Cruz mountains and Lake County through tomorrow afternoon as winds are ramping up and humidity is running low.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Clear and gusty conditions are expected overnight keeping fire danger high. It will be sunny with temperatures well above average tomorrow afternoon.
Lighter winds are expected on Friday with the warm, sunny fall pattern continuing.
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 90s
Temperatures:
Concord: 91
Oakland: 89
Redwood City: 88
San Francisco: 87
San Jose: 90
Santa Rosa: 92
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Warm & Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mild & Starry
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Warm Sunshine
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Windy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Unseasonably Warm
Highs: Upper 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Warm Sunshine
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning continues for Bay Area
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More