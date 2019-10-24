Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning continues for Bay Area

Red Flag Warnings covering the north bay, east bay, Santa Cruz mountains and Lake County through tomorrow afternoon as winds are ramping up and humidity is running low.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Clear and gusty conditions are expected overnight keeping fire danger high. It will be sunny with temperatures well above average tomorrow afternoon.

Lighter winds are expected on Friday with the warm, sunny fall pattern continuing.

Highs: Upper 70s to Low 90s

Temperatures:
Concord: 91
Oakland: 89
Redwood City: 88
San Francisco: 87
San Jose: 90
Santa Rosa: 92

Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Warm & Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mild & Starry
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Warm Sunshine
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Windy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Unseasonably Warm
Highs: Upper 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Warm Sunshine
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

