AccuWeather Forecast: Red Flag Warning continues, strong winds expected

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --High Fire Danger exists overnight in our North Bay and East Bay Hills. Dry, northeast winds are expected to increase after 9:00 p.m. Sunday which could result in wind gusts well over 40mph in our hills. These winds will also drop our humidity levels to less than 20%. This combination of gusty, dry weather has prompted a Red Flag Warning until Noon Monday for the North Bay and East Bay Hills. Lows drop into the low 40s to mid-50s.
Monday morning, we expect those strong winds to continue. After 9:00 a.m., our winds should begin to weaken and into the afternoon, gusts will be less than 20mph area wide. It is a warm and sunny day with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 76
Oakland 79
San Jose 82
Concord 84
Coast
Tonight: Breezy, Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Warm, Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Inland
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Low 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Windy Morning
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Tuesday:
Light breeze under sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
