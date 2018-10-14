WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Red Flag Warning continues, strong winds expected

High Fire Danger exists overnight in our North Bay and East Bay Hills. Dry, northeast winds are expected to increase after 9pm Sunday which could result in wind gusts well over 40mph in our hills.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
High Fire Danger exists overnight in our North Bay and East Bay Hills. Dry, northeast winds are expected to increase after 9:00 p.m. Sunday which could result in wind gusts well over 40mph in our hills. These winds will also drop our humidity levels to less than 20%. This combination of gusty, dry weather has prompted a Red Flag Warning until Noon Monday for the North Bay and East Bay Hills. Lows drop into the low 40s to mid-50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday morning, we expect those strong winds to continue. After 9:00 a.m., our winds should begin to weaken and into the afternoon, gusts will be less than 20mph area wide. It is a warm and sunny day with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 76
Oakland 79
San Jose 82
Concord 84

Coast
Tonight: Breezy, Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Warm, Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Inland
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Low 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Windy Morning
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday:
Light breeze under sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.


