AccuWeather Forecast: Red Flag Warning continues, strong winds expected

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Tuesday:

High Fire Danger exists overnight in our North Bay and East Bay Hills. Dry, northeast winds are expected to increase after 9:00 p.m. Sunday which could result in wind gusts well over 40mph in our hills. These winds will also drop our humidity levels to less than 20%. This combination of gusty, dry weather has prompted a Red Flag Warning until Noon Monday for the North Bay and East Bay Hills. Lows drop into the low 40s to mid-50s.Monday morning, we expect those strong winds to continue. After 9:00 a.m., our winds should begin to weaken and into the afternoon, gusts will be less than 20mph area wide. It is a warm and sunny day with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Breezy, ClearLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Warm, SunnyHighs: Mid 70sTonight: BreezyLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: BreezyLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: WindyLows: Low 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Windy MorningHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: BreezyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sLight breeze under sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.