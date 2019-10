AccuWeather Forecast: Red flag warning continues, sunny skies ahead

Monday:

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

A Red Flag Warning continues until 10 a.m. Gusty offshore winds above 1,500 feet in the north bay hills are expected to gust to 35 mph.High pressure continues to build into California bringing warm to hot dry air through Monday.Temps will cool Tuesday but another round of offshore winds is expected Wednesday.Highs: 76-90.Sunny & continued very warm.Highs: 74-92.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Sunny & warm.Highs: In the 80s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & warm.Highs: In the mid 80s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & hot.Highs: Near 90.TONIGHT: Clear & cool.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & very warm.Highs: In the upper 80s.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 40s to near 50.TODAY: Sunny & very warm.HIGHS: In the mid 80s.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & very warm.Highs: In the upper 80s.TONIGHT Clear skies.Lows: Near 50.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now