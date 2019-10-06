A Red Flag Warning continues until 10 a.m. Gusty offshore winds above 1,500 feet in the north bay hills are expected to gust to 35 mph.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
High pressure continues to build into California bringing warm to hot dry air through Monday.
Temps will cool Tuesday but another round of offshore winds is expected Wednesday.
Highs: 76-90.
Monday:
Sunny & continued very warm.
Highs: 74-92.
Temperatures:
Concord: 55/88
Fremont: 51/85
Redwood City: 52/86
San Francisco: 57/83
San Jose: 54/87
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & hot.
Highs: Near 90.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s to near 50.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
HIGHS: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 50.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Red flag warning continues, sunny skies ahead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More