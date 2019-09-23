AccuWeather Forecast: Red Flag warning goes into effect for some regions

Tonight is a mild night across the region. Lows drop into the mid-50s to lower 60s. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 9 pm as winds begin to increase in the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills. Gusts of 30-40mph are expected along with low humidity levels.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Gusts of 30-40mph are expected along with low humidity levels. This combination will increase fire danger as any fires could easily start and spread.
RED FLAG WARNING: Today 9 pm - Wednesday 5am
Tuesday is a hot day across the entire Bay Area. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 am lasting through 7 pm for highs ranging from the lower 80s to lower 100s. Drink plenty of fluids, seek out shade/AC, check on kids/pets/elderly and take it easy as heat-related illness is possible.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 103
San Francisco: 87
Oakland: 91
San Jose: 96
Concord: 102
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower 80s to Mid 90s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 80s to Lower 100s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Windy
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Upper 90s to Lower 100s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to Lower 100s
Wednesday:
It is another hot and sunny day with highs in the lower 80s to lower 100s. A Heat Advisory is still in effect. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 11am for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills.
