AccuWeather Forecast: Red Flag warning goes into effect for some regions

Tonight is a mild night across the region. Lows drop into the mid-50s to lower 60s. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 9 pm as winds begin to increase in the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills. Gusts of 30-40mph are expected along with low humidity levels. This combination will increase fire danger as any fires could easily start and spread.RED FLAG WARNING: Today 9 pm - Wednesday 5amTuesday is a hot day across the entire Bay Area. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 am lasting through 7 pm for highs ranging from the lower 80s to lower 100s. Drink plenty of fluids, seek out shade/AC, check on kids/pets/elderly and take it easy as heat-related illness is possible.Santa Rosa:San Francisco:Oakland:San Jose:Concord:Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Lower 80s to Mid 90sTonight: Clear Skies/WindyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 80s to Lower 100sTonight: Clear Skies/WindyLows: Lower 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Lower 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Upper 90s to Lower 100sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Lower 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50s to Lower 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 90s to Lower 100sIt is another hot and sunny day with highs in the lower 80s to lower 100s. A Heat Advisory is still in effect. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 11am for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills.