AccuWeather Forecast: Red Flag Warning in effect with possible lightning strikes, little rain

Tonight we will be watching for any lightning strikes. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the threat of any new lightning strikes to ignite new fires. Little to no rain is expected.Air Quality will remain unhealthy for many.Lows range from the mid 50s to upper 60s.We will keep the threat for lightning in the forecast until 8 a.m. Monday morning. After that, the storm threat will drop significantly.The Red Flag Warning will expire at 5 pm.. Monday. Air Quality will remain unhealthy. Highs range from the mid 60s to mid 90s.Santa Rosa 85San Francisco 70Oakland 78San Jose 86Concord 93Tonight: Storm ChanceLows: Low to Upper 50sTomorrow: AM Storm ChanceHighs: Mid 60s to Upper 70sTonight: Storm ChanceLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sTonight: Storm ChanceLows: Lower 60sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Upper 70s to Lower 80sTonight: Storm ChanceLows: Mid to Upper 60sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Storm ChanceLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Upper 70s to Lower 80sTonight: Storm ChanceLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sAir quality issues will continue. Under hazy skies highs range from the mid 60s to lower 90s.