AccuWeather Forecast: Red Flag Warning in effect with possible lightning strikes, little rain

Tonight we will be watching for any lightning strikes. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the threat of any new lightning strikes to ignite new fires. Little to no rain is expected.
Air Quality will remain unhealthy for many.
Lows range from the mid 50s to upper 60s.
We will keep the threat for lightning in the forecast until 8 a.m. Monday morning. After that, the storm threat will drop significantly.
The Red Flag Warning will expire at 5 pm.. Monday. Air Quality will remain unhealthy. Highs range from the mid 60s to mid 90s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 85
San Francisco 70
Oakland 78
San Jose 86
Concord 93
Coast:
Tonight: Storm Chance
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: AM Storm Chance
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Storm Chance
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Storm Chance
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Storm Chance
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Storm Chance
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Storm Chance
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tuesday:
Air quality issues will continue. Under hazy skies highs range from the mid 60s to lower 90s.
