AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning in North Bay, gusty overnight winds

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

The first Red Flag Warning of the season has been issued for the hills of the North Bay overnight. Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph are expected.Combined with low humidity levels and dry vegetation, any fires that start could spread quickly. Lows fall into the low to upper 50s under clear skies.Monday we continue to have the Red Flag Warning in effect until 8 p.m. It's a sunny and warmer day with highs in the mid 60s to lower 90s.A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected during this time frame with a combination of strong offshore winds with gusts to 30-45 miles per hour and low relative humidity ranging from 15-25%.The affected area includes higher terrain areas of Marin, Napa, Sonoma counties.Santa Rosa 88San Francisco 70Oakland 78San Jose 83Concord 89Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to Lower 70sTonight: Windy, Red Flag WarningLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WindyHighs: Mid 70s to Low 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Lower 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 70s to Lower 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80sWinds relax across the Bay Area. Sunny skies lead to highs in the mid 60s to lower 90s.