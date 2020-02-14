Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning in North Bay, gusty overnight winds

The first Red Flag Warning of the season has been issued for the hills of the North Bay overnight. Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph are expected.

Combined with low humidity levels and dry vegetation, any fires that start could spread quickly. Lows fall into the low to upper 50s under clear skies.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Monday we continue to have the Red Flag Warning in effect until 8 p.m. It's a sunny and warmer day with highs in the mid 60s to lower 90s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected during this time frame with a combination of strong offshore winds with gusts to 30-45 miles per hour and low relative humidity ranging from 15-25%.

The affected area includes higher terrain areas of Marin, Napa, Sonoma counties.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 88
San Francisco 70
Oakland 78
San Jose 83
Concord 89

Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Windy, Red Flag Warning
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Windy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Lower 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s

Tuesday:
Winds relax across the Bay Area. Sunny skies lead to highs in the mid 60s to lower 90s.

