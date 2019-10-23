Today is another warm day with highs in the mid 70s to low 90s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for the North Bay. At 3 p.m., it will go into effect for the East Bay and 7 p.m. for the Santa Cruz Mountains as winds begin to ramp up in our hills.
Dry north/northeast winds could gust well over 30mph and any fires that start could spread quickly. Overnight is mild with lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 90
San Francisco 81
Oakland 83
San Jose 85
Concord 89
Coast:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Inland:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Thursday:
Winds will remain gusty in our hills as our Red Flag Warning continues. Our winds will relax midday, lessening our fire danger and the Red Flag Warning will expire in the afternoon at 4 p.m. It is a hot afternoon with highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning now in effect for North Bay
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News