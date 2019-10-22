Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag warning to begin tomorrow evening

Tonight will be clear and mild, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be sunny, breezy, and warm, with dry, occasionally gusty, offshore winds. This combination of "fire weather" factors has prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger from tomorrow evening to Thursday evening--especially in the hills and mountains.

High temperatures over the next two days will range from near 80 degrees at the coast to low 90s inland. This pattern of warm, windy, and extremely dry weather will keep fire concerns elevated for the remainder of this week.

A much cooler pattern will develop over the weekend, which should result in significantly lower fire danger.

Temperatures:
Concord 89
Oakland 83
Redwood City 85
San Francisco 80
San Jose 85
Santa Rosa 91

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Around 90

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Sunny, Warm, Windy, & Dry
Highs: Near 80 Coast to Low 90s Inland

