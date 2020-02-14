AccuWeather forecast: Dry conditions and strong winds prompt Red Flag Warning in Bay Area

A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory have been issued for 11 p.m. tonight through Monday at 11 a.m. Also dangerous surf arrives with the changing weather conditions as well.
On a positive note, air quality improves today as clouds clear into the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies start Sunday out for most with increasing sunshine this afternoon.
Winds shift offshore later today for gusty, fast winds in the mountains of the north, East Bay, the peninsula shoreline and Santa Cruz mountains.
Strong winds will continue into Monday morning before subsiding later in the day.
Highs today will be mild with more afternoon sun to warm us up.
This trend continues through Tuesday. In fact record warmth is possible both days.
Cooler but still above average reading take us into next weekend with still no rain.
Santa Rosa 66
Concord 65
San Francisco 60
Oakland 63
San Jose 62
Coast:
Today: Becoming sunny in the PM
Highs: 58-60
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: In the 40s
North Bay:
Tonight: Sunny skies
Highs: 63-66
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows 34-38
East Bay:
Today: Increasing sunshine
Highs: In the low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows In the lower 40s
Inland East Bay:
Today: A sunny afternoon
Highs: In the low to mid 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: 36-44
Peninsula:
Today: Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the low 60s
Tonight: Clear & cool
Lows in the 40s
South Bay:
Today: A sunny afternoon
Highs In the mid 60s
Tonight. Clear skies
Lows: 35-40
Monday:
Monday: Red Flag Warning. Wind Advisory. Sunny & warmer.
Highs: 68-72.
