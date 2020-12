AccuWeather forecast: Dry conditions and strong winds prompt Red Flag Warning in Bay Area

Coast:

A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory have been issued for 11 p.m. tonight through Monday at 11 a.m. Also dangerous surf arrives with the changing weather conditions as well.On a positive note, air quality improves today as clouds clear into the afternoon.Partly cloudy skies start Sunday out for most with increasing sunshine this afternoon.Winds shift offshore later today for gusty, fast winds in the mountains of the north, East Bay, the peninsula shoreline and Santa Cruz mountains.Strong winds will continue into Monday morning before subsiding later in the day.Highs today will be mild with more afternoon sun to warm us up.This trend continues through Tuesday. In fact record warmth is possible both days.Cooler but still above average reading take us into next weekend with still no rain.Santa Rosa 66Concord 65San Francisco 60Oakland 63San Jose 62Today: Becoming sunny in the PMHighs: 58-60Tonight: Partly cloudyLows: In the 40sTonight: Sunny skiesHighs: 63-66Tonight: Mostly clearLows 34-38Today: Increasing sunshineHighs: In the low 60sTonight: Partly cloudyLows In the lower 40sToday: A sunny afternoonHighs: In the low to mid 60sTonight: Mostly clearLows: 36-44Today: Partly cloudy skiesHighs: In the low 60sTonight: Clear & coolLows in the 40sToday: A sunny afternoonHighs In the mid 60sTonight. Clear skiesLows: 35-40Monday: Red Flag Warning. Wind Advisory. Sunny & warmer.Highs: 68-72.