Accuweather Forecast: Red Flag Warnings for Bay Area hills

Smoke and sunshine for Saturday. A Spare the Air Alert and Air Quality Advisory are in effect through the weekend. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills. Highs range from 64-74.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen's AccuWeather forecast

Temperatures:
Concord: 39/73
Fremont: 44/70
Redwood City : 37/71
San Francisco: 48/66
San Jose: 43/72

Coast:
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 40s & 50s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Inland:
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT Hazy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Hazy & Breezy. Red Flag Warning & poor air quality.
HIGHS: 68-72.

