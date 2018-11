Accuweather Forecast: Red Flag Warnings for Bay Area hills

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Sunday:

Smoke and sunshine for Saturday. A Spare the Air Alert and Air Quality Advisory are in effect through the weekend.Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills. Highs range from 64-74.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord:Fremont:Redwood City :San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Hazy skies.Highs: In the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Hazy skies.Lows: In the 40s & 50s.TODAY: Hazy.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT: Hazy.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TODAY: Hazy.Highs: Near 70.TONIGHT: Hazy.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TODAY: Hazy.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT: Hazy.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TODAY: Hazy.Highs: Near 70.TONIGHT: Hazy.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TODAY: Hazy skies.Highs: In the low to mid 70s.TONIGHT Hazy.Lows: In the 40s.Hazy & Breezy. Red Flag Warning & poor air quality.HIGHS: 68-72.