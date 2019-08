AccuWeather Forecast: Relief begins today, unhealthy air lingers

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We begin today within a few degrees of yesterday's low temperatures. Lows settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s. This will be our last mild to warm morning until late next week.Well above average highs develop again today, but records are unlikely. A southerly surge of clouds climbs up the Peninsula Coast this afternoon. Also, breezy conditions develop from the Golden Gate Bridge through the Delta.EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Until 10pm Today (Lake & Solano Counties)SPARE THE AIR: TodayClouds fortify along the Coast and spill into the Bay tonight. Better sleeping weather develops with lows in the middle 50s to middle 60s.Dramatic drop in afternoon temperatures this weekend, even below average Sunday.Look for increasing clouds each morning and increasing breezes each afternoon.Concord: 100/61Fremont: 88/61Oakland: 83/60Redwood City: 88/62San Francisco: 74/58San Jose: 93/61San Rafael: 90/56Santa Rosa: 96/55TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 68 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Increasing CloudsLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 98 - 104 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 60 - 66 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 90 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 88 - 96 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: ClearLows: 57 - 62 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now