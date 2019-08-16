AccuWeather Forecast: Relief begins today, unhealthy air lingers

We begin today within a few degrees of yesterday's low temperatures. Lows settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s. This will be our last mild to warm morning until late next week.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Well above average highs develop again today, but records are unlikely. A southerly surge of clouds climbs up the Peninsula Coast this afternoon. Also, breezy conditions develop from the Golden Gate Bridge through the Delta.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Until 10pm Today (Lake & Solano Counties)
SPARE THE AIR: Today
Clouds fortify along the Coast and spill into the Bay tonight. Better sleeping weather develops with lows in the middle 50s to middle 60s.
Weekend:
Dramatic drop in afternoon temperatures this weekend, even below average Sunday.
Look for increasing clouds each morning and increasing breezes each afternoon.
Temperatures:
Concord: 100/61
Fremont: 88/61
Oakland: 83/60
Redwood City: 88/62
San Francisco: 74/58
San Jose: 93/61
San Rafael: 90/56
Santa Rosa: 96/55
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 98 - 104 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 60 - 66 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 88 - 96 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
