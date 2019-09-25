Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Relief from heat is on the way

Tonight is a mild night. Under clear skies, temps fall into the upper 50s to upper 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thursday we begin to see cooler air move into the Bay Area. Under sunny skies, highs range from the upper 60s to upper 80s, some 10-15 cooler compared to Wednesday.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 83
San Francisco: 75
Oakland: 79
San Jose: 86
Concord: 87

Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s

Friday:
Expect a cloudy morning with coastal drizzle. The afternoon will feature sunnier skies as our cool down continues. Highs range from the mid 60s to upper 70s.

