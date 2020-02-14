AccuWeather forecast: Remains warm Inland, Coastal cooling begins

Look for clouds along the Peninsula and Coast this morning with clear conditions over the Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Temperatures begin in the middle 40s Inland to middle 50s for Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose.
High clouds increase this afternoon and with low clouds increasing along the Coast as the sea breeze takes control of our beaches. High temperatures remain well above average Inland but not quite as warm around the Bay and much cooler at the Coast.
Low marine layer clouds join the high clouds overnight. Lows dip to similar levels.
Thursday and Beyond:
The marine layer clouds keep sunshine away during the morning hours. This helps lower afternoon temperatures everywhere moving forward.
Breezy conditions help increase the cooling Friday through the weekend.
Sunday trending drier until late in the day with our best chance of showers shifting to Monday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 82/51
Fremont: 77/52
Oakland: 74/53
Redwood City: 78/49
San Francisco: 67/52
San Jose: 81/52
San Rafael: 76/50
Santa Rosa: 81/49
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy then Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 79 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 78 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
