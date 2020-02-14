Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Remains warm Inland, Coastal cooling begins

Look for clouds along the Peninsula and Coast this morning with clear conditions over the Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Temperatures begin in the middle 40s Inland to middle 50s for Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

High clouds increase this afternoon and with low clouds increasing along the Coast as the sea breeze takes control of our beaches. High temperatures remain well above average Inland but not quite as warm around the Bay and much cooler at the Coast.

Low marine layer clouds join the high clouds overnight. Lows dip to similar levels.

Thursday and Beyond:
The marine layer clouds keep sunshine away during the morning hours. This helps lower afternoon temperatures everywhere moving forward.

Breezy conditions help increase the cooling Friday through the weekend.

Sunday trending drier until late in the day with our best chance of showers shifting to Monday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 82/51
Fremont: 77/52
Oakland: 74/53
Redwood City: 78/49
San Francisco: 67/52
San Jose: 81/52
San Rafael: 76/50
Santa Rosa: 81/49

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy then Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 79 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 78 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: First responders honor South Bay health care workers
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Coronavirus supplies: How Feds uncovered fraud involving 39 million N95 masks
Outside Lands could be next big Bay Area event canceled due to COVID-19
Newsom unveils plan to reopen California amid COVID-19 crisis
EXCLUSIVE: Kaiser wants elderly COVID-19 patient back in nursing home with outbreak
Show More
Brother and sister team raises funds for foster youth in South Bay
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say
When will CA schools reopen? Newsom has some ideas
Stephen Curry launches COVID-19 resource page
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News