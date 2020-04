AccuWeather forecast: Remains warm Inland, Coastal cooling begins

Temperatures:

Look for clouds along the Peninsula and Coast this morning with clear conditions over the Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Temperatures begin in the middle 40s Inland to middle 50s for Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose.High clouds increase this afternoon and with low clouds increasing along the Coast as the sea breeze takes control of our beaches. High temperatures remain well above average Inland but not quite as warm around the Bay and much cooler at the Coast.Low marine layer clouds join the high clouds overnight. Lows dip to similar levels.The marine layer clouds keep sunshine away during the morning hours. This helps lower afternoon temperatures everywhere moving forward.Breezy conditions help increase the cooling Friday through the weekend.Sunday trending drier until late in the day with our best chance of showers shifting to Monday.Concord: 82/51Fremont: 77/52Oakland: 74/53Redwood City: 78/49San Francisco: 67/52San Jose: 81/52San Rafael: 76/50Santa Rosa: 81/49TODAY: Partly Cloudy then Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then Partly CloudyHighs: 76 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then Partly CloudyHighs: 70 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then Partly CloudyHighs: 79 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then Partly CloudyHighs: 70 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then Partly CloudyHighs: 78 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now