AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster highs coming

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Increasing clouds for all with patchy fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay for our morning commute today. Temperatures are similar to yesterday, lower 50s to lower 60s.
You'll have to wait until the afternoon hours for a complete clearing of clouds from the Bay. The coast remains mainly gray this afternoon. Except for the East Bay Valleys and South Bay, highs stop 5 to 6 degrees cooler than average.
Clouds return late tonight with patchy fog across the North Bay and misty spots near the Coast. Lows dip into the 50s again.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 86/55
Fremont: 75/56
Oakland: 70/54
Redwood City: 75/56
San Francisco: 65/54
San Jose: 81/58
San Rafael: 76/54
Santa Rosa: 80/51
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy, Misty
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
Looking Ahead to Thursday:
A warming trend begins tomorrow. Faster sunshine helps boost our afternoon highs a couple degrees for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
