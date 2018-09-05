AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster highs coming

WEATHER

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Increasing clouds for all with patchy fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay for our morning commute today. Temperatures are similar to yesterday, lower 50s to lower 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

You'll have to wait until the afternoon hours for a complete clearing of clouds from the Bay. The coast remains mainly gray this afternoon. Except for the East Bay Valleys and South Bay, highs stop 5 to 6 degrees cooler than average.

Clouds return late tonight with patchy fog across the North Bay and misty spots near the Coast. Lows dip into the 50s again.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 86/55
Fremont: 75/56
Oakland: 70/54
Redwood City: 75/56
San Francisco: 65/54
San Jose: 81/58
San Rafael: 76/54
Santa Rosa: 80/51

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy, Misty
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

North Bay:

TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Looking Ahead to Thursday:
A warming trend begins tomorrow. Faster sunshine helps boost our afternoon highs a couple degrees for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
