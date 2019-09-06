AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster weekend

Low clouds and fog increase during our morning commute with temps in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The afternoon becomes sunny our Bay and Inland neighborhoods with clouds lingering along the Coast. Highs rebound a couple degrees this afternoon.
Clouds return tonight and so do the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Weekend:
A dry cold front spreads a touch of autumn throughout Saturday. Breezy conditions keep our highs mainly in the 60s and 70s under a partly cloudy afternoon sky.
More sunshine and calmer breezes allow afternoon temps to rebound back to seasonal levels, 60s at the Coast, 70s around the Bay and 80s Inland.
Dorian:
Dorian brings flooding rains and dangerous winds to North Carolina and Virginia today. As it moves out to sea this weekend rough surf continues along the East Coast.
Temperatures:
Concord: 89/61
Fremont: 79/60
Oakland: 75/60
Redwood City: 78/61
San Francisco: 68/58
San Jose: 82/60
San Rafael: 82/57
Santa Rosa: 87/55
Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News