AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster weekend

Low clouds and fog increase during our morning commute with temps in the middle 50s to lower 60s.The afternoon becomes sunny our Bay and Inland neighborhoods with clouds lingering along the Coast. Highs rebound a couple degrees this afternoon.Clouds return tonight and so do the middle 50s to lower 60s.A dry cold front spreads a touch of autumn throughout Saturday. Breezy conditions keep our highs mainly in the 60s and 70s under a partly cloudy afternoon sky.More sunshine and calmer breezes allow afternoon temps to rebound back to seasonal levels, 60s at the Coast, 70s around the Bay and 80s Inland.Dorian brings flooding rains and dangerous winds to North Carolina and Virginia today. As it moves out to sea this weekend rough surf continues along the East Coast.Concord: 89/61Fremont: 79/60Oakland: 75/60Redwood City: 78/61San Francisco: 68/58San Jose: 82/60San Rafael: 82/57Santa Rosa: 87/55TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, MistyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, MistyLows: 57 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 58 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 61 Degrees