AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster weekend

Low clouds and fog increase during our morning commute with temps in the middle 50s to lower 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The afternoon becomes sunny our Bay and Inland neighborhoods with clouds lingering along the Coast. Highs rebound a couple degrees this afternoon.

Clouds return tonight and so do the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend:
A dry cold front spreads a touch of autumn throughout Saturday. Breezy conditions keep our highs mainly in the 60s and 70s under a partly cloudy afternoon sky.

More sunshine and calmer breezes allow afternoon temps to rebound back to seasonal levels, 60s at the Coast, 70s around the Bay and 80s Inland.

Dorian:
Dorian brings flooding rains and dangerous winds to North Carolina and Virginia today. As it moves out to sea this weekend rough surf continues along the East Coast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 89/61
Fremont: 79/60
Oakland: 75/60
Redwood City: 78/61
San Francisco: 68/58
San Jose: 82/60
San Rafael: 82/57
Santa Rosa: 87/55

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

